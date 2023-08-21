RU RU NG NG
Manchester United entered the fight for one of the leaders of PSG

Manchester United entered the fight for one of the leaders of PSG

Football news Today, 01:00
Manchester United entered the fight for one of the leaders of PSG

"Manchester United" is showing interest in the midfielder of "Paris Saint-Germain" and the Italian national team, Marco Verratti, according to Get French Football News referring to L’Équipe.

According to the source, the English club could acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. PSG values the player at 50-60 million euros. Verratti had previously reached an agreement with Saudi's "Al-Ahli," but the possibility of his move to "Manchester United" is not excluded. It was previously reported that "Chelsea" and "Liverpool" are also interested in the Italian.

30-year-old Verratti has been playing for PSG since 2012. He transferred to the Parisian club from "Pescara." The transfer fee was 12 million euros. In total, Verratti has played 416 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists. With the Parisians, the midfielder has won the French championship nine times (2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23), won the French Cup six times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21), lifted the French League Cup six times (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20), and secured the French Super Cup nine times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022). His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.

Verratti has been playing for the Italian national team since 2012. He has earned 55 caps for the Italian national team, scored three goals, provided four assists, and received 11 yellow cards.

