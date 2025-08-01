Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 3, 2025

In the MTN8 quarterfinals, Mamelodi Sundowns will face Richards Bay. Here's everything you need to know about where and when to watch the match.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: What you need to know about the match

Mamelodi Sundowns have clinched the South African championship for the eighth consecutive time and will enter this tournament as the reigning champions. However, they last lifted the MTN8 trophy back in 2021. Two years later, they reached the final again but were narrowly defeated by Orlando Pirates 1–0 in the 2023 final. Now, once again, they come into this match — and the tournament as a whole — as clear favourites.

Richards Bay finished eighth in the standings last season. Over the course of 28 rounds, they collected 33 points, edging out Kaizer Chiefs by just a single point. For Richards Bay, this is a remarkable achievement. The team has never before featured in the MTN8. This will be their first-ever experience in the competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: When and where is the match?

The 2025 MTN8 quarterfinal between Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, with kickoff at 18:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 09:00

New York 12:00

Panama 12:00

Toronto 12:00

Port of Spain 13:00

London 17:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 23:00

New Delhi 21:30

Sydney 02:00

Kiribati 04:00

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: where to watch the match online?

SuperSportTV is the official broadcaster of MTN8 2025, so fans can catch the full match live on that platform.