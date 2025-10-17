Mamelodi Sundowns Land in Lagos for CAF Champions League Showdown with Remo Stars SC

PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns have touched down in Lagos, Nigeria, ahead of their CAF Champions League second-round preliminary clash against Nigeria Premier Football League champions, Remo Stars SC.

The first-leg encounter is set to take place on Sunday at the 10,000-capacity MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta. To rally local support, Remo Stars have announced free entry for fans, ensuring a lively, packed crowd to welcome the South African visitors.

Sundowns find themselves facing a tight turnaround, with many players returning from international duty and barely any time to rest. Eleven members of the squad were called up to represent their countries during the international break, while others are just returning from FIFA U-20 World Cup action, a situation that’s likely to stretch the team’s depth and stamina in the coming weeks.

Despite the demanding schedule, head coach Miguel Cardoso remains composed and optimistic. He says having so many players involved at the international level is both a source of pride and a reflection of the squad’s overall quality.

Historically, though, Nigeria hasn’t been kind to the South African side on their home turf. Sundowns have faced Nigerian opposition three times in previous CAF Champions League campaigns — and each time, they’ve returned home without a win.