The Pretoria side made lightweight of Remo Stars despite coach's confidence ahead of the second leg today

Miguel Cardoso's Mamelodi Sundowns cruise into the Caf Champions League Group Stages after winning 7-1 on aggregate against Remo Stars.

Mamelodi Sundowns cruised into the Caf Champions League Groups stages with a 2-0 win over Nigerian side, Remo Stars.

Sundowns entered this match with a 5-1 victory from the first leg in Nigeria last week.

Nuno Santos and Peter Shalulile scored the goals for Miguel Cardoso’s side at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria.

This meant they won this two-legged tie 7-1 on aggregate.

Not much was expected from the Nigerian side as the 5-1 lead Sundowns had ahead of this second leg tie was a huge mountain to climb for them.

Their coach, Tiago Conde, sounded a confident man before the game but it all looked like a pie in the sky as his team did not look like a team that can trouble The Brazilians.

Conde’s counterpart, Cardoso rested his regular goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams and reserve goal-minder Denis Onyango was in goals but he was never troubled throughout the game.

Sundowns’ win means they secure their name in the draw bowel to be held in Johannesburg early next month.