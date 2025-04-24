Mamelodi Sundowns captain comments on CAF Champions League semi-final

On Friday, April 25, Mamelodi Sundowns will face Al Ahly Cairo in the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final. The captain of the South African club shared his expectations for the upcoming match.

Details: In an interview with iDiski Times, Denis Onyango noted that the first match was not very successful for his team, but not a failure either. The main goal is to reach the final of the tournament. Despite the difficulty of the task, Onyango reminded that Mamelodi has managed to defeat Al Ahly before.

Quote: "Our goal is to reach the final, and everyone is eagerly anticipating it. Of course, it would have been easier if we had scored at home, but it didn't happen. They played very compactly: five defenders and a tight midfield. I think there will be more open space in Cairo than in Pretoria," Onyango stated.

Reminder: This week, the second legs of the CAF Champions League will take place. In one of them, Al Ahly will play against Mamelodi Sundowns. Our editorial team has prepared information on where and when to watch this game.