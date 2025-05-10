Major upset in Rome! Swiatek falls to Collins in the third round of prestigious WTA 1000 event

Iga Swiatek has crashed out of the Rome tournament in a stunning upset, losing to American Danielle Collins. The Polish tennis star, currently ranked world No. 2, made a shock early exit from the WTA 1000 event, bowing out in the third round.

Collins, ranked No. 35 in the WTA standings, entered the match as a clear underdog but dominated the opening set in just 34 minutes, taking it 6-1. The second set was a much tighter affair, lasting over an hour, with the decisive moment coming in the twelfth game on Swiatek's serve. Swiatek was unable to hold, handing Collins a 7-5 victory and sealing her own exit.

Also read: Masters champion Fabio Fognini to retire after Rome tournament

In the fourth round, Collins will face the winner of the match between Hailey Baptiste (USA) and Elina Svitolina (Ukraine). Notably, Swiatek was the defending champion in Rome.