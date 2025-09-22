RU RU ES ES FR FR
Major outrage! Vinicius fans blast France Football after the Brazilian finishes 16th in Ballon d'Or nominees

Fans believe the player deserves more.
Football news Today, 14:43
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Major outrage! Vinicius fans blast France Football after the Brazilian finishes 16th in Ballon d'Or nominees https://x.com/ballondor

A storm of emotions erupted among the Los Blancos faithful.

Details: After it was announced that Real Madrid and Brazil midfielder Vinicius Junior finished 16th in France Football's ranking of the best players of the past year, a heated debate ignited on social media platform X, with many claiming Vinicius was robbed and clearly deserved better.

Supporters often recall last year's nomination, when Vinicius was one of the frontrunners for the award but failed to clinch it, losing out to Spaniard Rodri. This year, Vinicius dramatically plummeted in the rankings.

"He would have won it last year"

Bro, I am getting pissed the more on this ratings. Second last year and this???

Vini top 10 definitely

However, some believe that this ranking greatly overrates Vinicius and that he deserved an even lower place:

If not for Madrid Pr, he shouldn’t even be top 30. 10x better indeed

ridiculous! Worst ranking I’ve ever seen! How’s he ranked higher than all those below him especially when theyve been way way wayyyyy better than him????

Only player in top 20 with 0 trophies btw

Reminder: Vinicius Junior's place in Ballon d'Or voting revealed

