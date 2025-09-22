RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Major event! Andrés Iniesta to present Ballon d'Or to the best female footballer of 2025

Major event! Andrés Iniesta to present Ballon d'Or to the best female footballer of 2025

Spanish football legend to present the award in person.
Football news Today, 11:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Andres Iniesta of Vissel Kobe looks on during the pre-season friendly match Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

The moment of truth is just hours away.

Details: According to renowned Spanish journalist Alfredo Martínez, the award for the best female footballer of the past season will be presented by 41-year-old legendary Spanish and Barcelona midfielder Andrés Iniesta.

The top favorites for the trophy are two Barcelona and Spain internationals, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí, as well as Mariona Caldentey, the Spanish star playing for Arsenal.

Reminder: Ballon d’Or 2025: Where to watch the live broadcast

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News
Spain Spain Schedule Spain News
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores