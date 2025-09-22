Major event! Andrés Iniesta to present Ballon d'Or to the best female footballer of 2025

Spanish football legend to present the award in person.

The moment of truth is just hours away.

Details: According to renowned Spanish journalist Alfredo Martínez, the award for the best female footballer of the past season will be presented by 41-year-old legendary Spanish and Barcelona midfielder Andrés Iniesta.

The top favorites for the trophy are two Barcelona and Spain internationals, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí, as well as Mariona Caldentey, the Spanish star playing for Arsenal.

