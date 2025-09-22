Ballon d’Or 2025: Where to watch the live broadcast
Key information on the broadcast.
The Ballon d’Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards in world football, and on Monday, September 22, we will finally learn the name of the 2025 winner.
The ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, with the show kicking off at 20:00 CET. Hosting the 2025 Ballon d’Or gala will be Dutch football legend Ruud Gullit and British sports commentator Kate Scott.
Our team has prepared a complete list of broadcasters covering the Ballon d’Or ceremony across different countries.
Where to watch the broadcast
- Afghanistan: Sony Sports Ten 1
- Albania: SS-1HD
- Algeria: beIN
- Argentina: Claro Sports
- Armenia: FAST Sports
- Australia: beIN
- Austria: DAZN
- Azerbaijan: Okko
- Bahrain: beIN
- Bangladesh: Sony Sports Ten 1
- Belgium: Proximus Showcase
- Bhutan: Sony Sports Ten 1
- Bolivia: Claro Sports
- Brazil: TNT Brazil
- Brunei: beIN
- Bulgaria: bTV Action + VOYO (SVOD)
- Cambodia: beIN
- Chad: beIN, New World TV
- Chile: Claro Sports
- Colombia: Claro Sports
- Costa Rica: Claro Sports
- Czechia: Nova Sport 1
- Denmark: VIAPLAY SPORT NEWS
- Djibouti: beIN, New World TV
- Dominican Republic: Claro Sports
- Ecuador: Claro Sports
- Egypt: beIN
- El Salvador: Claro Sports
- Finland: Viaplay Urheilu 3
- France: L’Équipe
- Georgia: Setanta Sports 1
- Germany: DAZN
- Greece: COSMOTE Sport 1HD
- Guatemala: Claro Sports
- Honduras: Claro Sports
- Hong Kong SAR: beIN
- Hungary: RTL+
- Iceland: SÝN Sport Viaplay
- India: Sony Sports Ten 1
- Indonesia: beIN
- Iran: beIN
- Iraq: beIN
- Israel: 5 Sport
- Italy: ballondor.com/en/videos
- Jordan: beIN
- Kazakhstan: Okko
- Kuwait: beIN
- Kyrgyzstan: Okko
- Laos: beIN
- Lebanon: beIN
- Libya: beIN
- Malaysia: beIN
- Maldives: Sony Sports Ten 1
- Mauritania: beIN, New World TV
- Mexico: Claro Sports
- Morocco: beIN
- Nepal: Sony Sports Ten 1
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
- New Zealand: beIN
- Nicaragua: Claro Sports
- Norway: TV2 Sport 1
- Oman: beIN
- Pakistan: Sony Sports Ten 1
- Palestine (including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank): beIN, 5 Sport
- Panama: Claro Sports
- Paraguay: Claro Sports
- Peru: Claro Sports
- Philippines: beIN
- Poland: TVP Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Qatar: beIN
- Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media
- Romania: Prima Sport 2
- Saudi Arabia: beIN
- Singapore: beIN
- Slovakia: Nova Sport 1
- Somalia: beIN
- South Korea: SOOP TV, IB SPORTS
- South Sudan: beIN
- Spain: Movistar Plus+
- Sri Lanka: Sony Sports Ten 1
- Sub-Saharan Africa: Max2
- Sub-Saharan Africa (French speaking): New World Sport 1
- Sudan: beIN
- Sweden: Viaplay Sport
- Switzerland: DAZN
- Syria: beIN
- Tajikistan: Okko
- Thailand: beIN
- Timor-Leste: beIN
- Tunisia: beIN
- Türkiye: Tivibu Spor 1
- Turkmenistan: Okko
- Ukraine: Megogo Football 1, Megogo Sport
- United Arab Emirates: beIN
- United Kingdom: ballondor.com/en/videos
- United States: CBS
- Uruguay: Claro Sports
- Uzbekistan: Okko
- Venezuela: Claro Sports
- Vietnam: FPT
- Yemen: beIN
Reminder: The winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or has not been informed of his triumph in advance, as organizers chose not to reveal the voting results beforehand.