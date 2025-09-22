Ballon d’Or 2025: Where to watch the live broadcast

Key information on the broadcast.

The Ballon d’Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards in world football, and on Monday, September 22, we will finally learn the name of the 2025 winner.

The ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, with the show kicking off at 20:00 CET. Hosting the 2025 Ballon d’Or gala will be Dutch football legend Ruud Gullit and British sports commentator Kate Scott.

Our team has prepared a complete list of broadcasters covering the Ballon d’Or ceremony across different countries.

Where to watch the broadcast

Afghanistan: Sony Sports Ten 1

Albania: SS-1HD

Algeria: beIN

Argentina: Claro Sports

Armenia: FAST Sports

Australia: beIN

Austria: DAZN

Azerbaijan: Okko

Bahrain: beIN

Bangladesh: Sony Sports Ten 1

Belgium: Proximus Showcase

Bhutan: Sony Sports Ten 1

Bolivia: Claro Sports

Brazil: TNT Brazil

Brunei: beIN

Bulgaria: bTV Action + VOYO (SVOD)

Cambodia: beIN

Chad: beIN, New World TV

Chile: Claro Sports

Colombia: Claro Sports

Costa Rica: Claro Sports

Czechia: Nova Sport 1

Denmark: VIAPLAY SPORT NEWS

Djibouti: beIN, New World TV

Dominican Republic: Claro Sports

Ecuador: Claro Sports

Egypt: beIN

El Salvador: Claro Sports

Finland: Viaplay Urheilu 3

France: L’Équipe

Georgia: Setanta Sports 1

Germany: DAZN

Greece: COSMOTE Sport 1HD

Guatemala: Claro Sports

Honduras: Claro Sports

Hong Kong SAR: beIN

Hungary: RTL+

Iceland: SÝN Sport Viaplay

India: Sony Sports Ten 1

Indonesia: beIN

Iran: beIN

Iraq: beIN

Israel: 5 Sport

Italy: ballondor.com/en/videos

Jordan: beIN

Kazakhstan: Okko

Kuwait: beIN

Kyrgyzstan: Okko

Laos: beIN

Lebanon: beIN

Libya: beIN

Malaysia: beIN

Maldives: Sony Sports Ten 1

Mauritania: beIN, New World TV

Mexico: Claro Sports

Morocco: beIN

Nepal: Sony Sports Ten 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

New Zealand: beIN

Nicaragua: Claro Sports

Norway: TV2 Sport 1

Oman: beIN

Pakistan: Sony Sports Ten 1

Palestine (including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank): beIN, 5 Sport

Panama: Claro Sports

Paraguay: Claro Sports

Peru: Claro Sports

Philippines: beIN

Poland: TVP Sport

Portugal: Sport TV

Qatar: beIN

Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media

Romania: Prima Sport 2

Saudi Arabia: beIN

Singapore: beIN

Slovakia: Nova Sport 1

Somalia: beIN

South Korea: SOOP TV, IB SPORTS

South Sudan: beIN

Spain: Movistar Plus+

Sri Lanka: Sony Sports Ten 1

Sub-Saharan Africa: Max2

Sub-Saharan Africa (French speaking): New World Sport 1

Sudan: beIN

Sweden: Viaplay Sport

Switzerland: DAZN

Syria: beIN

Tajikistan: Okko

Thailand: beIN

Timor-Leste: beIN

Tunisia: beIN

Türkiye: Tivibu Spor 1

Turkmenistan: Okko

Ukraine: Megogo Football 1, Megogo Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN

United Kingdom: ballondor.com/en/videos

United States: CBS

Uruguay: Claro Sports

Uzbekistan: Okko

Venezuela: Claro Sports

Vietnam: FPT

Yemen: beIN

Reminder: The winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or has not been informed of his triumph in advance, as organizers chose not to reveal the voting results beforehand.