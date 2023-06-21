Luis Suares will end his career because of health problems

Gremio striker Luis Suares is forced to end his career due to health problems.

According to Esportes GZH and Sport, the Uruguayan forward decided to take such a step because of knee problems.

The player has not yet officially announced his decision, but he should do so soon.

Suarez joined the Brazilian club last year. He played 25 matches there, in which he scored 11 goals and gave 8 assists.