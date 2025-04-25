Luís Figo has been living apart from his wife Helen Svedin for over a month

Football legend Luís Figo seems to have split from his wife Helen Svedin, with whom he has been together since 1996. According to El Confidencial, the Portuguese star has been residing in his new home in Madrid for over a month.

Previously, the Spanish publication Vanitatis reported that Figo and his wife have been living separate lives for some time, but no official announcement of their separation has yet been made. It is noted that three years ago, Figo left the family home for two weeks, but eventually returned.

It is assumed that Luís stayed at the Wellington Hotel, owned by his friend, before returning to his family home in Salamanca, Madrid.

Another indication of Svedin and Figo's separation is that the Portuguese attended the Laureus Awards alone this week, whereas he had always appeared with his wife in previous years.

As a reminder, Figo and Swedish model Helen Svedin met in 1996 during a dinner party when the Portuguese star was already playing for Barcelona. They married in 2001, two years after the birth of their first child, daughter Daniela. The couple also has two other daughters, Martina and Stella, born during their marriage.