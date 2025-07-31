RU RU ES ES FR FR
Loyalty above all! Max Verstappen announces where he'll race next season

Loyalty above all! Max Verstappen announces where he'll race next season

The outstanding Dutchman has made his final decision.
Football news Today, 13:23
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Verstappen is looking through the lens. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Max has put all the rumors to rest.

Details: The 27-year-old Dutch driver Max Verstappen has decided to stay with Red Bull for the upcoming season.

In his interview with GPBlog, Verstappen stated the following:

"I think it's time to put an end to the rumors. I'm staying with Red Bull for the new season. And I never said I was planning to leave.

An exit clause in my contract? I'm not going to discuss that. I think in a year all these rumors and speculation will start up again." said Max Verstappen.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Verstappen had the option to leave Red Bull due to a lost clause in his contract agreement. However, as we can see, the four-time Formula 1 champion has no intention of switching teams.

Reminder: Verstappen admitted that he used a Senna quote in arguments with the stewards.

