Loyalty above all! Max Verstappen announces where he'll race next season

Max has put all the rumors to rest.

Details: The 27-year-old Dutch driver Max Verstappen has decided to stay with Red Bull for the upcoming season.

In his interview with GPBlog, Verstappen stated the following:

"I think it's time to put an end to the rumors. I'm staying with Red Bull for the new season. And I never said I was planning to leave. An exit clause in my contract? I'm not going to discuss that. I think in a year all these rumors and speculation will start up again." said Max Verstappen.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Verstappen had the option to leave Red Bull due to a lost clause in his contract agreement. However, as we can see, the four-time Formula 1 champion has no intention of switching teams.

