Lorenzo Considering Comeback for Colombia Veterans

Football news Today, 18:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to sources close to the coaching staff, Néstor Lorenzo is weighing the return of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Luis Muriel for Colombia’s final World Cup qualifying doubleheader. With Bolivia and Venezuela ahead, the Argentine manager is looking to inject experience into a squad that has remained unbeaten under his tenure.

While Colombia has been consistent in recent outings, injuries and dips in form have opened the door for roster changes. Cuadrado, now at Pisa FC after helping the club earn promotion to Italy’s Serie A, could bring leadership, versatility, and tactical awareness honed over a long international career. Muriel, meanwhile, is enjoying a productive spell with Orlando City in MLS, contributing goals and assists that highlight his value as a multi-role forward.

Both were key figures during José Pékerman’s era and have extensive experience in qualifiers and top-tier tournaments. Their potential return would not only add veteran presence in decisive matches but also bridge the gap between the generation that reached two World Cups and the current team aiming for another.

Lorenzo’s final decision will be known in the coming weeks, but his intent to blend youth with seasoned leadership appears clear. If confirmed, the comeback of Cuadrado and Muriel would be both a nod to Colombia’s footballing heritage and a calculated move to strengthen the squad for the last stretch of qualifying.

