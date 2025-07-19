Loan with option to buy. Barcelona finalizes Marcus Rashford transfer

Marcus Rashford is on the verge of switching clubs. According to reputable insider David Ornstein, Catalan giants Barcelona are close to securing the loan of Manchester United winger, who spent the second half of last season at Aston Villa.

The deal is reportedly at its final stage, with a purchase option for the 27-year-old Englishman included in the agreement. Earlier reports suggested the player had turned down a move to Saudi Arabia and had long set his sights on Barcelona.

For the record, last season Rashford made 41 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 9 assists. Transfermarkt currently values him at 50 million euros.