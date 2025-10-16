Lionel Messi congratulates Argentina U20 team and Inter Miami striker

The legend is thrilled.

On the night of Thursday, October 16, the U20 World Cup semifinal took place, and the finalists of the tournament were determined. Legendary forward Lionel Messi could not ignore this occasion.

Details: Argentina’s U20 national team advanced to the final, and the football icon congratulated them on Instagram. He also singled out striker Mateo Silvetti, who scored the decisive goal in the semifinal. The connection is clear — Silvetti plays for Inter Miami, the same club where Messi currently stars.

Silvetti is also a product of Newell’s Old Boys, Messi’s first club. However, the young forward hasn’t seen much action this season for the American side, having made only three MLS appearances so far without scoring or assisting.

The U20 World Cup final will take place in the early hours of Monday, October 20.

As a reminder: Following Argentina’s emphatic 6–0 victory over Puerto Rico in a friendly, it was confirmed that Lionel Messi, who provided two assists, became the all-time leading assist-maker in international football history.