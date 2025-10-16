African and South American national teams. The finalists of the U20 World Cup have been determined

Who will compete for the ultimate title?

The U20 World Cup semifinals took place on the night of Thursday, October 16, revealing the two teams that will battle for the trophy.

In the first semifinal, Morocco faced France. In a tense and dramatic encounter, Morocco took the lead in the first half, but early in the second half France managed to equalize. The match ended 1–1 in regular time.

Neither side found the net during extra time, so the winner was decided in a penalty shootout. France missed twice from the spot, while Morocco failed only once. The African side advanced to the World Cup final.

In the second semifinal, Argentina went head-to-head with Colombia in a clash of South American powerhouses. The game was settled in regulation time by the narrowest of margins, but the result was fully deserved.

Argentina controlled the tempo, creating more chances and pressing for a breakthrough — and they got it. In the 72nd minute, Silvetti struck what proved to be the winning goal.

Thus, the U20 World Cup final will feature a showdown between an African and a South American team. Morocco and Argentina will battle for the coveted trophy in the early hours of Monday, October 20.