Lille beat Olympia Ljubljana in the first match of the Conference League

The first match of the Conference League took place on Tuesday, September 20. Lille hosted Olimpia Ljubljana at the Stade Pierre Morois.

The hosts were considered clear favorites of the match. In the first half, Lille had more possession of the ball and did not give the opponent a chance at any moment. In the first half, Lille made eight shots on goal and five on goal, Olympia never scored. At the end of the first half, the home team earned a penalty, Jonathan David converted it to give his team the lead.

After the break, Olympia started to fight back and also create chances, but they did not find a single clear chance. Lille calmly controlled the match and Yusuf Yaziji scored the second goal in stoppage time to make the final score 2:0.

League of Conferences. Group A. First round.

"Lille" - "Olympia" - 2:0

Goals: 1:0 - 43 David, 2:0 - 90+4 Yaziji