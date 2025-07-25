Liked a post – got fined! Bernd Leno penalized over social media like

The German Fulham goalkeeper has found himself in hot water.

Details: Recently, a new teaser for the world-renowned Grand Theft Auto series—GTA VI—was released, revealing that LGBT pride parades would be included in the game.

Soon after, an unknown user on social network X posted an AI-generated video showing a car plowing into a crowd waving LGBT flags, captioned with:

“If there are LGBT pride parades in GTA VI, this is how I’ll drive into them.”

This so-called joke amused the 33-year-old Leno, who went on to like the post. However, eagle-eyed football fans quickly noticed the goalkeeper’s action, sparking outrage and a wave of complaints and insults from the LGBT community directed at Bernd Leno.

The situation escalated to the point that the police got involved, ultimately deciding to fine Leno for what was, essentially, just a like on social media.

😡😡😡 Criminal proceedings over liking an AI-powered video of a car driving into a crowd at an LGBT pride parade 🤬🤬😢😡Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno liked the post, which was accompanied by the phrase:🤮🌚There will be LGBT pride parades in GTA 6. This is what I'm going to do… pic.twitter.com/XhJLy8IFBG — mặt🌗trăng” (@MatTrang911) July 23, 2025

The goalkeeper himself has yet to comment on the incident, but he has already disabled comments on his social media pages.

Reminder: Chicharito was recently embroiled in a scandal over sexist remarks. What punishment did he receive?