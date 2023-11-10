Like Canelo. 15-year-old British girl will hold a professional fight against a 39-year-old opponent

The 15-year-old British girl Rihanna Doforo will have her first professional boxing fight against a 39-year-old opponent. The fight will take place in Mexico.

The young athlete from Britain is now actively discussed in the Western media, as she is starting a professional career at such an early age, writes talkSPORT.

Interestingly, in her homeland she will not be able to compete in the professional ring in the near future, since the BBBofC (British Boxing Board of Control) has strict rules prohibiting persons under 18 years of age from obtaining professional licenses.

At the same time, Mexican sports officials issued a license to Rihanna Doforo. She will enter the ring against Milagros Hernandez Gonzalez. According to the regulations, the fight will last a maximum of four rounds.

39-year-old Gonzalez has no wins and six losses. Apparently, the British girl will continue the streak of her more experienced opponent.

Interestingly, legendary boxer Canelo Alvarez also turned professional at age 15 in his homeland and went on to become one of the best in the world. Devin Haney also started in Mexico. He started his career at the age of 16.