Liga MX Play-In Confirmed: Schedule, Matchups, and Top Scorers for Clausura 2025

Following the conclusion of the regular phase, the Liga MX Clausura 2025 Play-In matchups have been finalized, including dates and kickoff times. According to Fox Sports México, the Play-In will feature Juárez vs Pumas at 5:00 PM and Pachuca vs Monterrey at 7:30 PM (local time), both set for Sunday, April 27.

These teams will compete for the remaining quarterfinal spots, joining the six clubs already qualified directly: Toluca, América, Cruz Azul, Tigres, Necaxa, and León. Toluca and América will face the Play-In winners, while Cruz Azul will clash with León and Tigres with Necaxa.

Toluca topped the regular-season standings with 37 points, followed by América (34) and Cruz Azul (33). In the Golden Boot race, Paulinho (Toluca), Uros Durdevic (Atlas), and Raúl Zúñiga (Xolos) shared the title with 12 goals each. Necaxa's Diber Cambindo finished just behind them with 11 goals.

As the championship enters its knockout rounds, the stakes are higher than ever. With prolific strikers and tight matchups, the road to the Liga MX crown promises high drama and unforgettable moments.