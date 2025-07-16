In the 2023-2024 season, Leicester violated the Premier League's sustainability and stability rules, even though the club was competing in the Championship. Initially, it seemed the Foxes might avoid sanctions due to this, but reality turned out differently.

Details: According to Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett, Leicester will start the upcoming Championship season with a nine-point deduction as punishment. Other penalties, such as a fine or a transfer ban, will not be applied to the Foxes at this time.

Reminder: Because of Leicester, the Premier League changed its financial fair play regulations, making it mandatory for relegated clubs to comply with the top-flight's sustainability and stability rules even after dropping out.

It was also previously reported that the 2016 Premier League champions could face an even greater points deduction for breaching financial regulations.