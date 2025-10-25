Leicester legend Jamie Vardy scores his first goal in Serie A!

It took him five matches to do it

The 38-year-old striker Jamie Vardy, who joined Cremonese from Leicester this summer, has opened his account in the Italian top flight.

Details: The English forward found the net in the Serie A Matchday 8 clash against Atalanta, helping his new club secure a crucial point. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Let’s not forget, Vardy is a true Leicester icon, having played 500 matches for the club and famously winning the Premier League title in 2016.