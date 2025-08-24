Legends meet! Thomas Müller and Yuvraj Singh pose for a photo together

After Vancouver's match against St. Louis, Thomas Müller managed to snap a picture with legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.



Details: Following the conclusion of the MLS match, in which Thomas Müller's team triumphed 3-2 and the German himself netted the decisive goal, the German football legend had the chance to take a photo with Indian cricket icon Yuvraj Singh.

The legends exchanged personalized jerseys, shared a warm conversation, and posed for the cameras. Singh attended the Vancouver match ahead of the start of the Canadian cricket championship – Canada Super60.



