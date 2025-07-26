Leeds United hunting for Brazilian talent! Igor Paixão close to a move to England

According to Sky Sports, Premier League newcomers Leeds United are eyeing up a move for Feyenoord’s winger.

Details: The outlet reports that Leeds United have tabled a £26 million bid for Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão. The club sees him as a major reinforcement—someone who can inject pace and sharpness into their attack.

In addition to Leeds, Roma and Marseille have also shown interest in the player, although neither club has submitted a formal offer yet.

Igor Paixão is a Brazilian winger and a product of Coritiba’s academy. He made the move to Europe in 2022, when Feyenoord paid €4.5 million for his transfer. In the 2024/25 season, Paixão featured in 47 matches for the Dutch side, notching up 18 goals and 19 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the player’s value is estimated at €35 million, and he is under contract with Feyenoord until June 2029.



