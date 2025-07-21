A viral video of Feyenoord’s player presentation takes the internet by storm

On the eve of the new season, clubs organize squad presentations to introduce fans to their players. But Dutch side Feyenoord took this tradition to a whole new level.

Details: The local giants transported some of their players to De Kuip stadium, where the presentation was held… by helicopter. Of course, the players didn’t jump out of the chopper mid-air—the aircraft landed right on the pitch, and only then, to the roaring applause of the fans, the footballers made their grand entrance.

Reminder: Last season, Feyenoord finished third in the Dutch Eredivisie, falling 10 points short of direct Champions League qualification behind Ajax. As a result, they now have to go through the qualifying rounds.

In the third qualifying round, the Rotterdam side will face Turkish giants Fenerbahçe. The first leg will be played in the Netherlands, while the return fixture will see José Mourinho’s men host Feyenoord in Istanbul.