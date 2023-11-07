LeBron James' son will undergo a medical examination

Bronny James, the son of Lakers forward LeBron James, will undergo a medical examination at the end of November. This information comes from insider Dave McMenamin, citing LeBron.

If the examination doesn't reveal any issues and Bronny is cleared to play, he intends to resume training with the goal of returning to action later this season.

Bronny James currently plays for the University of Southern California's NCAA team. There had been previous reports that the Lakers might attempt to draft Bronny in 2024 to keep him alongside LeBron.

LeBron James has expressed his desire to play alongside his son in the NBA for the same team.

It's worth noting that in July of this year, the 18-year-old player experienced a cardiac event, which led to him pausing his competitive play.

We have previously reported that the US head coach would leave the national team after the 2024 Olympics.