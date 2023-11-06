The head coach of the United States will step down from the national team after the 2024 Olympics

The head coach of the U.S. national basketball team, Steve Kerr, is set to step down from his position next year, as reported by The Athletic.

He stated that the 2024 Olympics would be his final tournament leading the national team.

"In my opinion, the cycle should be two years. Coach Popovich (the previous coach) coached the USA in the World Cup and the Olympics, and now it's my turn to pass the baton. I think that's the way it should be. Now it should be like this – one cycle, and then you move on," Kerr said.

Steve Kerr took over as the head coach of the U.S. national team in 2022. In September, his team fell just short of the World Championship final, losing to Germany in the semifinals (111-113). In the match for third place, the Americans were defeated by the Canadians, leaving them without any medals in the World Cup.

Stars of American basketball, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry, have already expressed their desire to play for the USA at the Olympic Games.

Steve Kerr became the head coach of the Golden State Warriors in 2014, replacing Mark Jackson. He won four NBA championships as a head coach.