Lebo Mothiba reveals his struggles to get time with Mamelodi Sundowns!

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso spoke about why his player Lebo Mothiba hasn't had enough game time since he arrived at the club.

Since arriving from French side Strasbourg FC, the 29-year-old striker has not played a single game for his new South African side and it was expected that upon his recovery from injury, he would get time with the squad but that never materialised. Speaking to the media after the 2-0 win over Cape Town City, the Portuguese coach revealed that the striker will definitely get some minutes before the end of the season.

Since he joined us, he has had small setbacks but nothing to do with the injury he had before joining Sundowns, It’s a player that we need to treat like a crystal, very carefully. But we are willing to do it and a lot. He is a wonderful person and human being. We are happy to have him amongst us. But we need to give him all the conditions so that he can recover and help us in the future.

Cardoso said.

But I still have expectations that he can play for us before the end of the championship. For you to understand, yesterday [Friday], the players that were not with us made a joint training session with the Diski Challenge team, and he played 15 minutes in that match, free, without conditioning, I hope so [he can play a part this season]. I really hope so,” added Cardoso. “Mothiba is a high-quality player who, unfortunately, comes from a long period of absence and non-competition. [He comes] from a big injury and a long period of recovery.

Cardoso concluded.