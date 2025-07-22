Lavagnino Joins Independiente on Loan in Search of Playing Time

Lucas Lavagnino, a standout goalkeeper from River Plate’s youth system, is set to join Independiente on an 18-month loan deal. The agreement includes no initial fee and gives the Avellaneda club a $700,000 purchase option for 55% of his rights.

At River, the 20-year-old was a key figure in the 2024 reserve championship, but found no path to the first team. With Franco Armani firmly entrenched as the starter and Jeremías Ledesma providing backup, Lavagnino's chances were limited to a single friendly match under Martín Demichelis against Unión La Calera in 2022.

At Independiente, the situation offers more potential. Rodrigo Rey remains the undisputed starter, but Lavagnino will now train alongside him and aim to secure the backup role. For a young keeper looking to break through, it’s a crucial window to finally gain top-level experience.

This move represents more than a change of shirt — it’s a strategic step toward fulfilling a promising career that has so far been limited to youth competition.