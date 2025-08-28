Lautaro’s Agent Dismisses Newcastle Rumors, Confirms Inter Stay

Alejandro Camaño, agent of Lautaro Martínez, addressed speculation linking the Inter Milan captain to a potential move to Newcastle United, according to FC Inter 1908. Speaking to the Italian outlet, he firmly denied any negotiations: “Lautaro plays for Inter, the runner-up in Europe. He is Inter’s captain and he is happy at Inter. Some questions don’t even deserve an answer.”

The rumors had unsettled Inter fans just hours before the transfer window’s deadline, as Newcastle searched for reinforcements ahead of the Champions League. The English side ultimately secured German striker Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart in an €80 million deal plus add-ons.

For Inter, Lautaro remains central after a turbulent 2024/25 campaign. The club suffered heavy defeats, including a 5-0 loss to PSG in the Champions League final, elimination to Fluminense in the Club World Cup, and setbacks against AC Milan in the domestic cups. They also let the Serie A title slip away in the final round, drawing with Lazio and handing the championship to Napoli.

Despite those stumbles, Inter retains its historical weight as Italy’s second most successful club and a three-time European champion. Newcastle, by contrast, has not won a league title since 1927. Against that backdrop, Lautaro’s continuity underscores his importance in the squad’s push for trophies.

The Argentine striker opened the Serie A season with a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over Torino at San Siro. He will return to action on Sunday against Udinese, while Inter prepares for a demanding Champions League schedule featuring Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and others.