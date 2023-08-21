Laporte's salary revealed after joining Al-Nasr

Defender Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City and the Spanish national team has the opportunity to earn a substantial sum if he moves to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, as reported by Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the Saudi club has offered the player a three-year contract worth a total of 75 million euros. It is expected that the Spanish player will soon travel to Saudi Arabia to sign the contract with the new club.

The 29-year-old Laporte has been playing for Manchester City since January 2018. He transferred to the English club from Athletic Bilbao. The transfer fee amounted to 65 million euros. He has played a total of 180 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists. Laporte has won the English Premier League title five times with Manchester City in the 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, and 2022/23 seasons. He has also won the FA Cup twice in the 2018/19 and 2022/23 seasons, the EFL Cup three times in the 2017/18, 2018/19, and 2020/21 seasons, and the FA Community Shield twice in 2018 and 2019. Additionally, he won the UEFA Champions League in the 2022/23 season and the UEFA Super Cup in 2023.

Laporte has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2021. He has participated in 22 matches for the Spanish national team, scoring one goal and receiving three yellow cards. He became a winner of the UEFA Nations League with the Spanish national team in the 2022/2023 season.