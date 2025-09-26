RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Lamine Yamal has a calendar of girls," says Barcelona wonderkid's former companion, revealing an intriguing detail about his personal life

"Lamine Yamal has a calendar of girls," says Barcelona wonderkid's former companion, revealing an intriguing detail about his personal life

He can't escape the attention of his admirers.
Football news Today, 05:05
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Fati Vázquez and Lamine Yamal during their holiday https://x.com/TouchlineX

A rather amusing incident has unfolded involving Yamal's ex-girlfriend.

Details: Fati Vasquez, a 30-year-old influencer and former companion of Lamine Yamal, who dated the Barcelona prodigy when he was 17, shared an interesting story from their time together:

"Before going out on a date with me, Lamine Yamal had met with another girl the day before. I figured this out from some photos I posted, and that girl called me and said: 'Were you with Lamine? I left the day before you arrived.'

Lamine's agent manages a calendar for him, scheduling his days with the different girls he meets. Lamine has a calendar of girls." Fati Vasquez revealed.

Earlier this summer, rumors swirled about a romance between the Barcelona star winger and the 30-year-old OnlyFans model. Not long after, exclusive photos of Yamal and Vasquez vacationing together at an Italian resort surfaced on social media.

Previously, Vasquez herself made a public statement regarding their relationship, insisting there was nothing romantic between her and Yamal, and that they simply spent the holiday together as friends.

Reminder: Yamal to miss Oviedo clash due to injury

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores