LAFC Lands Brighton Midfielder Andrew Moran on Loan

LAFC have secured the services of Irish midfielder Andrew Moran on loan from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, according to MLSsoccer. The 21-year-old will remain with the Black & Gold through the end of 2025, taking up U22 Initiative and international roster slots. His arrival provides a timely boost as LAFC push for a top-four finish in the Western Conference.

Moran, a Brighton academy product, has made three Premier League appearances for the Seagulls. Over the past two seasons, he developed further in the EFL Championship, recording eight goals and 15 assists in 80 matches combined with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City. On the international stage, he debuted for Ireland in 2023 and has already earned three caps.

“Andy is an exceptionally talented young player who has already shown his quality at a high level,” said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington. “We are confident he will strengthen our group immediately, and we look forward to supporting his growth at LAFC as we continue our pursuit of trophies.”

The addition of Moran bolsters a midfield corps that includes Igor Jesus, Mark Delgado, Tim Tillman and recent signing Mathieu Choinière. With 10 regular-season games remaining, LAFC sit fifth in the Western Conference on 40 points, just one point behind the Seattle Sounders in fourth place.