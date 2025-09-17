La Guaira, Carabobo, Monagas and Táchira Secure Spots in Clausura Finals

The Venezuelan Clausura has its first confirmed semifinalists, according to EFE. Deportivo La Guaira, Carabobo, Monagas and Táchira sealed their places in the final stage after the 10th round of the regular season. With three matchdays remaining, four spots are still up for grabs among six contenders.

La Guaira, the league leaders, fell to Puerto Cabello but had already secured qualification. Carabobo edged Caracas to remain among the frontrunners. Monagas recorded a 2-0 win over Universidad Central de Venezuela, the champions of the Apertura. Despite losing to Portuguesa, Táchira also clinched their spot in the next phase.

The battle continues just below. Caracas sit fifth with 17 points, followed by Zamora on 16. Puerto Cabello hold 14, while UCV are on 11. Estudiantes, Rayo Zuliano, Anzoátegui, Metropolitanos, Portuguesa and Yaracuyanos remain in contention with mathematical chances.

As in the Apertura, the top eight sides qualify for the quadrangular stage, which will be split into two groups playing home-and-away matches. The group winners will advance to the Clausura final.

The season’s ultimate outcome carries an added twist: if UCV, already crowned Apertura champions, also lift the Clausura trophy, they will automatically be declared overall champions. Otherwise, the Apertura and Clausura winners will face off for the league title.

With four clubs already through and a crowded race for the remaining places, the Clausura is heading into a decisive and dramatic conclusion.