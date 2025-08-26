Kuwait handball league's referee of the year receives an unusual gift

Gifts for the top players in the world of sports never fail to surprise. Polish club Górnik once handed the match MVP a rooster, and Norway’s Bryne always manages to get creative in this department. But the Kuwait Handball Federation has truly outdone them all.

Details: As reported by journalist Mutlaq Nassar, the association’s executives presented one of the league’s top referees with… Viagra pills, typically prescribed for men’s health issues.

The affected referee approached the State Sports Committee, meeting with its head Bashar Abdallah and filing an official complaint regarding the incident. In response, the Handball Federation issued a statement announcing the launch of an investigation into this “private” episode and promised to take legal action against those responsible.

For the record: In April, Norway’s Bryne awarded the best player of the match… a live sheep.