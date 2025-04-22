Bryne continues to amaze. Best player of the match against Haugesund receives a sheep as a gift

Bryne, the hometown club of Erling Haaland, continues to amaze fans worldwide.

Details: Yesterday, Bryne defeated Haugesund at home with a score of 3-1, marking the club's first victory in Norway's top football league in 22 years.

But the most surprising part is the gift for the best player of the match on Bryne's side. Central midfielder Alec Kryger, named the MVP of the game, received a live sheep as a gift.

The sponsor of this football club is the agricultural firm Steinsland & Co, which offers players such unique gifts.

Recall: After the loss to Bodo/Glimt in the first round, Bryne's goalkeeper received 4 trays of eggs as a gift.