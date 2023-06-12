Kroos responded to a huge offer from Saudi Arabia
Football news Today, 14:15
Photo: Toni Kroos' Instagram/Author Unknown
According to Bild, German midfielder Toni Kroos of Real Madrid has rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.
The source indicates that one of the Saudi clubs attempted to lure the player, but he declined the offer as he wants to stay in Madrid. However, the royal club has not yet announced the extension of his contract, which expires on June 30, 2023.
In the current season, the 33-year-old Kroos has played 52 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing six assists.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 14:01 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Germany
Football news Yesterday, 14:42 Goal.com has updated the list of top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or
Football news 10 june 2023, 17:03 Manchester City won the Champions League
Football news 09 june 2023, 10:30 Bayern signed former RB Leipzig leader
Football news 07 june 2023, 17:16 The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:51 Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:55 Inter and Barcelona may make a player swap Football news Today, 17:42 Barcelona have set their transfer target for the summer Football news Today, 17:30 Chelsea may buy Georgia goalkeeper Football news Today, 17:15 Barcelona could buy Atlético midfielder Football news Today, 16:55 Roma want to extend Dybala's contract, but with one condition Football news Today, 16:42 Allegri turns down huge offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:30 Ronaldo's price on Transfermarkt has dropped significantly Football news Today, 16:15 Guardiola has decided on his future after the end of the contract with Manchester City Football news Today, 15:55 Manchester United are ready to sell a star player Football news Today, 15:42 Lewandowski reacted to the proposal from Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football 13 june 2023 Defensa y Justicia vs Belgrano predictions and betting tips on June 14, 2023 Football 13 june 2023 Gimnasia La Plata vs Huracan predictions and betting tips on June 14, 2023 Football 14 june 2023 Guinea vs Egypt predictions and betting tips on June 14, 2023 Football 14 june 2023 Netherlands vs Croatia predictions and betting tips on June 14, 2023