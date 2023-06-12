Kroos responded to a huge offer from Saudi Arabia

According to Bild, German midfielder Toni Kroos of Real Madrid has rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

The source indicates that one of the Saudi clubs attempted to lure the player, but he declined the offer as he wants to stay in Madrid. However, the royal club has not yet announced the extension of his contract, which expires on June 30, 2023.

In the current season, the 33-year-old Kroos has played 52 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing six assists.