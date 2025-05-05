Knockout Bracket Set as 2025 Apertura Heads Into Playoff Stage

The 2025 Apertura Tournament has entered its final stretch, with all Round of 16 matchups now confirmed, according to TyC Sports. Estudiantes and Instituto were the last two teams to clinch a spot, joining 14 others in the race for the season's first domestic title.

The action kicks off this Saturday with San Lorenzo hosting Tigre at 2:00 p.m. and wraps up Monday night as River Plate face Barracas Central at El Monumental. Other highlight games include Boca Juniors vs. Lanús and a double Independiente clash when the Avellaneda giants take on Independiente Rivadavia.

Higher-seeded teams from each group will enjoy home-field advantage through the semifinals. Draws will go straight to penalty shootouts, except for the final, scheduled to be played at a neutral venue in Santiago del Estero, where extra time could be required.

Argentinos Juniors topped Group A after a decisive win over Estudiantes, edging Boca Juniors on goal difference. Meanwhile, Rosario Central secured first place in Group B with a critical victory over Independiente, while River overtook the Red Devils to finish second.

The quarterfinal bracket is already drawn up, with potential blockbuster matchups such as Boca vs. Independiente or River vs. Racing. But first, the Round of 16 must unfold — and in knockout football, anything can happen.