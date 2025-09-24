Keeps gaining form. Bellingham shares his emotions after the match against Levante

Spending more time on the pitch with each game

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham continues to get more game time as he recovers from injury. The Englishman took to Instagram to share his thoughts after another appearance on the pitch.

Bellingham posted photos from the match against Levante, captioning them: "More minutes & more points. Brilliant work team! Hala Madrid! 🤍"

It's worth noting that Jude played half of the second half, coming on as a substitute for Fede Valverde in the 71st minute. The Englishman entered the pitch with the outcome already decided, as Madrid were leading 4-1 — and that’s how the match finished.

Recall that Bellingham missed the start of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Impressively, the English midfielder returned to action ahead of schedule, as he was initially expected to be back only in October.

By the way, in their next fixture on September 27, Real Madrid will face city rivals Atlético Madrid in the capital derby.