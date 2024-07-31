Katie Ledecky is the person of the day at the Olympics according to Dailysports

On Wednesday, July 31, the Olympic Games-2024 in Paris were marked by numerous exciting events for fans.

One of the highlights was American swimmer Katie Ledecky setting another Olympic record and winning her 8th Olympic gold medal, tying the record.

Ledecky was named "Person of the Day" at the Olympics by the Dailysports editorial team.

The legendary American swimmer outpaced her closest competitor, Anastasia Kirpichnikova, by more than 10 seconds. Additionally, Katie matched the record for the most Olympic victories by a woman (8), previously held by Jenny Thompson.

In total, Ledecky now has 12 Olympic medals of various colors, with the majority being gold.