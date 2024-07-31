Katie Ledecky set yet another record and won her 8th Olympic gold medal

American swimmer Katie Ledecky set another Olympic record and won her 8th Olympic gold medal.

Today, Katie finished first with a record-breaking margin in the 1500-meter freestyle in Paris. She outpaced her closest competitor, Anastasia Kirpichnikova, by more than 10 seconds.

KATIE LEDECKY, TAKE A BOW! 🇺🇸



It's another #OlympicRecord for her as she takes back-to-back wins in swimming women's 1500m freestyle. 🏊



She secures her 8th #gold medal for the USA, becoming the first female swimmer to win gold at four different Olympic Games. 🥇@TeamUSA |… pic.twitter.com/nV9zFwEQNQ — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 31, 2024

In Paris, this is Ledecky's second medal, following a bronze in the 400-meter freestyle.

In addition, Katie repeated the record for the most women's Olympic victories (8) held by Jenny Thompson.

In total, the swimmer now has 12 Olympic medals, with the majority being gold.