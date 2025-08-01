Kasey Keller Joins Athletic Club Boise Ownership

Athletic Club Boise has announced the addition of U.S. soccer legend Kasey Keller to its ownership group, marking a pivotal moment ahead of the team’s debut in USL League One in 2026. As reported by USLSoccer.com, Keller brings elite playing experience, broadcast insight, and a deeply rooted connection to Idaho, where he has lived part-time since 2005.

One of the most decorated players in American soccer history, Keller earned 102 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, holds the national record for most shutouts (47), and played in top European leagues including the Premier League, Bundesliga, and La Liga. He wrapped up his career with Seattle Sounders FC in 2011, earning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and later induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Keller’s decision to join AC Boise stems from his belief in the club’s long-term vision and community-first model. “I want this team to become part of people’s lives — where generations of families grow up going to matches together,” he said. “You don’t get that with shortcuts. It takes time, care, and purpose.”

He joins a leadership team that includes co-founder Brad Stith, Steve Patterson, David Wali, Dr. Bill Taylor, and several prominent local figures. The club’s early success — including breaking season ticket deposit records and drawing thousands to its crest launch — has confirmed strong community enthusiasm.

“Having Kasey on board is huge,” said Stith. “He’s not just a legend, he’s someone who truly understands and values this region. With his leadership, we’re building something that will resonate far beyond the pitch.”

