Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director shoots down suggestions of more Caf Cofederations Cup matches for Chiefs at Dobsonville Stadium

The Soweto venue not meeting Caf stadium requirements for Group Stage matches

The vibe Kaizer Chiefs fans felt when they defeated AS Simba side 3-1 in the Caf preliminary round is something not to be replicated soon in a Caf Confederation Cup Group Stages.

This is according to the club’s Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Junior, who the Dobsonville Stadium is not up to Caf group stage standard.

“We would love to, and that’s a very important question, Dobsonville is not an accredited CAF Stadium for the group stages, we were allowed to use it for the prelim stage, but we’re not allowed to use it for the group stages,” he said after the Confederation Cup draw yesterday in Johannesburg.

“The atmosphere was amazing in Dobsonville, the people came out in numbers, connected, it was electric and we always want to take the games to the people but in this instance, it’s out of our hands and we won’t be able to go back there.

After that game against Simba, calls have been made for Chiefs to consider using the Soweto venue but Caf rules have killed those hopes.