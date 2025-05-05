Kaizer Chiefs considering letting go of R5 million signing

At the start of last season, Kaizer Chiefs were able to sign a player worth R5 million and reports suggest that the club are now considering letting the player go in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Nasreddine Nabi has made a final decision to let go of one of the strikers in his squad who is struggling to get enough time to establish himself in the team, and it seems that this striker will leave at the beginning of the summer transfer window, and since the season is over for them in the Betway Premiership, Glamour Boys will try to finish it with the Nedbank Cup title for which they will play the final against Orlando Pirates in a new derby.

The striker Kaizer Chiefs want to offload is Ranga Chivaviro in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old has scored just nine goals in 45 appearances for the club.

There is a list of players who are believed to be leaving the club at the end of the season and apparently Ranga Chivaviro is also one of them, ou remember before the arrival of (Makabi) Lilepo they also wanted to extend Ranga’s contract but it seems now that won’t be happening. He is set to leave the club. It’s believed to be the end of the road for him at Chiefs.

A special source revealed to Soccer Laduma.