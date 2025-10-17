Kaizer Chiefs boss dedicates his 81 birthday to club supporters

Chiefs supremo says supporters are a key part of his club

Kaizer Motaung has paid tribute to Kaizer Chiefs supporters as he turned 81 of age yesterday.

The charismatic leader and chairman of Chiefs, Motaung said the supporters matter because they are the ones who ensure the club gets things done.

“I must thank you all because it is you who make it happen,” he said in a statement.

“The supporters are the most valuable people in the whole scheme of things.

“I need to thank you all because for this brand to be what it is, it cannot go forward without all of you here.

“So, thank you very much about today and I hope we’ll enjoy the cakes.”

Motaung formed his club in 1970 following his return from playing football in America for Atlanta Chiefs.

And Amakhosi have since become a force in local football as some call the team an institution.