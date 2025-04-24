Kaiser Chiefs defender urges team to take responsibility for poor league results

Despite reaching the Cup final, Kaiser Chiefs fans are disheartened by the fact that the team is once again playing a secondary role in the championship, sitting mid-table. The players are also aware of the gravity of the situation.

Details: Kaiser Chiefs defender Dillan Solomon acknowledged that players also need to take responsibility for the lack of results, rather than shifting it onto someone else.

Quote: "The preseason was special for us as a team, obviously with the new technical staff, the arrival of new players, so people expected a better performance than last season. Clearly, that hasn't happened, but we as players need to take responsibility and say that the inconsistency is also on us, not blaming other people. We need to take responsibility, and we need to show that in this final stretch we can do it as a team. We can show people what we are made of, not just on the field, but with our character. We are looking forward to showing people what we are capable of, and obviously, we are in the final, but that's a bit further away, so we need to stay focused on the upcoming games," Solomon stated.

Reminder: Earlier, Solomon's teammate Nkosingiphile Ngcobo also admitted that not everything is going as it should at Kaiser Chiefs.