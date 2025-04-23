“This period is difficult.” Kaizer Chiefs midfielder speaks on the team's struggles

For many years, Kaizer Chiefs fans have dreamed that their team would reclaim the championship title. Currently, Chiefs boast one of the strongest squads in the league, yet instead of contending for the title, the team finds itself in the lower half of the standings. This fact also frustrates the players themselves.

Details: Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo acknowledges that things haven't been going as planned for the team this season. However, he remains hopeful that this is just part of the process and knows how to turn things around.

Quote: "This period is very difficult and disappointing, but I believe it is an integral part of working in such a big team like Chiefs. We must know how to handle such situations, and the only way to do that is by winning our games.

In psychological terms, it's challenging for us to approach games the same way, but we go into each match with a desire to win, with the same mentality, yet sometimes, unfortunately, we lose those games [against lower teams] and win the ones considered more challenging," Ngcobo told Sowetan.

Reminder: Earlier, the team's head coach Nasreddine Nabi found the reason for Kaizer Chiefs' draw with Chippa United.