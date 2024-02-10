RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Juventus has been deprived of its top scorer due to injury

Football news Today, 09:05
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Juventus has been deprived of its star striker, Dušan Vlahović, due to injury. The forward has been grappling with muscular issues, sidelining him from training sessions over the past few days.

The Old Lady will have to make do without their top-notch marksman, at least for the upcoming league fixture against Udinese. The Serbian forward isn't expected to recover in time for the match scheduled on Monday, February 12th.

Vlahović has been in stellar form, netting seven goals in the last seven Serie A matches. In January, he was recognized as the league's standout player. Overall, the forward has tallied 12 goals and provided two assists in 21 league appearances this season.

The 24-year-old Vlahović has been with Juventus since 2022, following his transfer from Fiorentina for a fee of €84 million.

Massimiliano Allegri's side currently occupies the second spot in Serie A, trailing Inter by four points and having played one game more.

