Jürgen Klopp opens up about life away from management

The coach seems perfectly content.

Since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, Jürgen Klopp has remained out of work and appears in no rush to return to the dugout.

Details: In a recent interview, the German coach revealed that he hasn’t missed much over the past 25 years, admitting he never truly thought about it until now.

Quote: “In 25 years I’ve been to two weddings — one was my own, the other was two months ago. In 25 years I’ve gone to the cinema four times, and all of them were in the last eight weeks. As a coach I’ve visited many countries, but I never saw any of them; all I saw was the hotel, the stadium, and the training ground,” Klopp confessed.

Over his managerial career, Klopp has led Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool. In June 2024, he announced his intention to take a break from coaching.

Reminder: Klopp recently admitted that it’s uncertain whether he will return to management in the near future.