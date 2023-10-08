Jurgen Klopp deemed the outcome of the encounter with Brighton to be equitable

Liverpool's head coach, Jurgen Klopp, provided commentary following the match against Brighton (2:2).

"Honestly, I believe this to be a just outcome. Certainly, after Brighton squandered their 1-0 lead, despite their considerable quality, their impact was somewhat limited. One might argue that we served them a goal on a platter.

In the second half, we perhaps should have netted a third goal, given that we had two promising opportunities. However, subsequently, we conceded far too many chances near our own goal," remarked Jurgen Klopp on BBC.