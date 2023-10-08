Jurgen Klopp deemed the outcome of the encounter with Brighton to be equitable
Football news Today, 14:23
Photo: GETTY IMAGES
Liverpool's head coach, Jurgen Klopp, provided commentary following the match against Brighton (2:2).
"Honestly, I believe this to be a just outcome. Certainly, after Brighton squandered their 1-0 lead, despite their considerable quality, their impact was somewhat limited. One might argue that we served them a goal on a platter.
In the second half, we perhaps should have netted a third goal, given that we had two promising opportunities. However, subsequently, we conceded far too many chances near our own goal," remarked Jurgen Klopp on BBC.
It is worth noting that Jurgen Klopp has now faced Brighton's head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, for the fourth time, yet the German still remains without a victory over the Italian.
Popular news
Football news Today, 14:49 Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity
Football news Yesterday, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea
Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford
Football news Yesterday, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Football news Yesterday, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
Football news Yesterday, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:01 Guardiola identified the player whom Manchester City lacked in the match against Arsenal Football news Today, 14:49 Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity Football news Today, 14:40 Matthijs de Ligt has cited the reason for his move to Bayern Munich Football news Today, 14:23 Jurgen Klopp deemed the outcome of the encounter with Brighton to be equitable Football news Today, 14:00 Balotelli: I would have never joined PSG Football news Today, 13:42 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 13:31 Bayern Munich comfortably defeated Freiburg on their home turf Football news Today, 13:26 Arsenal emerged victorious against Manchester City. Late goal by Martinelli is decisive Football news Today, 12:41 A midfielder from Feyenoord could be making a move to an English club Football news Today, 12:01 Arsenal vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel